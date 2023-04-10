Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves members of anti-corruption council

The members of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defence, which was elected by Ukrainians in a nationwide vote in March, have been approved.

Source: press office of the Ministry of Defence

Details: The members of the council included the candidates who received the most votes.

Herashchenko Oleksandr Volodymyrovych – from the Centre for Countering Raiding and Corruption;

Hryhorian Artak Volodiiovych – from the All-Ukrainian Association "Avtomaidan";

Hrushovets Yvvhen Anatoliiovych – from the Association of Lawyers of Ukraine;

Kalnytskyi Vitalii Volodymyrovych – from the Anti-corruption sokyra [axe – ed.];

Kryvosheia Hennadii Hryhorovych – from Together against Corruption;

Masiuk Vitalii Volodymyrovych – from New Honest Ukraine;

Nikolaienko Tetiana Volodymyrivna – from Sororitas;

Odzhykovskii Vitalii Olehovych – from the Association of Lawyers of Ukraine;

Ostapenko Dmytro Mykolaiovych – from the Association of Lawyers of Ukraine;

Piontkovskyi Kostiantyn Anatoliiovych – from the All-Ukrainian Association "Avtomaidan";

Prudkovskykh Viktor Viacheslavovych – from the Anti-corruption sokyra [axe – ed.];

Svirko Oleh Stanislavovych – from Sororitas;

Trehub Olena Mykolaiivna – from the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission;

Shuba Anastasiia Vadymivna – from the Anti-corruption sokyra [axe – ed.];

Yarova Bohdana Eduardivna – from Sororitas.

The ministry assures that the process of formation of the board took place without violations, no signs of significant influence on the results were found.

All written appeals containing complaints and appeals on the voting results from both the participants of the competition and from public organisations were considered in the prescribed manner, as assured by the Ministry of Defence.

In total, applications were submitted by more than 50 candidates. The commission allowed 29 candidates to participate.

Background:

The exposure of corruption schemes at the Ministry of Defence, in particular with decreased prices for the purchase of products, caused a great resonance.

The Ministry of Defence announced the creation of the Public Anti-Corruption Council, whose members were elected by Ukrainians on 24 March.

On 31 March, the Ministry of Defence announced the voting results.

According to Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the public anti-corruption council being created will be endowed with an exhaustive list of tools, which are sufficient to prevent any corruption manifestations.

