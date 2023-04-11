All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians conduct census of housing in Starobilsk for resettlement of their military

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 02:21
Russians conduct census of housing in Starobilsk for resettlement of their military

The so-called administration is conducting a census of the housing stock in occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast, trying to find housing for the Russian military.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Representatives of the occupation administration of Russia are conducting a census of the existing housing stock in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to identify houses abandoned by local residents during the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

In particular, such actions take place in Starobilsk. The enemy's main goal is the settlement of representatives of the Russian occupation forces."

Details: The National Resistance Center noted that the occupiers conducted similar actions in 2014 as well; they placed firing points or housed military personnel in the abandoned houses and apartments of local residents.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: