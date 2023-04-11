Russians conduct census of housing in Starobilsk for resettlement of their military

The so-called administration is conducting a census of the housing stock in occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast, trying to find housing for the Russian military.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Representatives of the occupation administration of Russia are conducting a census of the existing housing stock in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to identify houses abandoned by local residents during the full-scale invasion.

In particular, such actions take place in Starobilsk. The enemy's main goal is the settlement of representatives of the Russian occupation forces."

Details: The National Resistance Center noted that the occupiers conducted similar actions in 2014 as well; they placed firing points or housed military personnel in the abandoned houses and apartments of local residents.

