All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians conduct census of housing in Starobilsk for resettlement of their military

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 02:21
Russians conduct census of housing in Starobilsk for resettlement of their military

The so-called administration is conducting a census of the housing stock in occupied Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast, trying to find housing for the Russian military.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Representatives of the occupation administration of Russia are conducting a census of the existing housing stock in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to identify houses abandoned by local residents during the full-scale invasion.

In particular, such actions take place in Starobilsk. The enemy's main goal is the settlement of representatives of the Russian occupation forces."

Details: The National Resistance Center noted that the occupiers conducted similar actions in 2014 as well; they placed firing points or housed military personnel in the abandoned houses and apartments of local residents.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: