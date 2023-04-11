All Sections
Kremlin continues to undermine Wagner Group Financier's reputation

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 07:47
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directly responded to Yevgeny Prigozhin, Financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, regarding his statements on the agenda of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council, the first official response of a Russian state institution to his criticism. The Kremlin keeps undermining Prigozhin's reputation, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War.

Source: ISW

Details: Prigozhin reportedly criticised the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Africa on 7 April. He said it was "doing absolutely nothing" and that the Wagner PMC was facing "enormous difficulties" in interacting with the region's ministry and other government agencies.

The institute states that the Foreign Ministry responded to Prigozhin's criticism on 9 April. The ministry said it was ready to cooperate with Russian companies and entrepreneurs to promote Russian business abroad and that several upcoming events during Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council would be devoted to African issues.

Following the Foreign Ministry's statement, Prigozhin has published a list of 15 issues that he believes require urgent discussion in the UN Security Council, most of which relate to supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine and Africa.

Quote: "The Russian MFA’s attack on Prigozhin is a continuation of the Kremlin’s efforts to discredit and undermine Prigozhin. The MFA, other Russian government institutions, and Kremlin affiliates likely seek to shut down any attempts by Prigozhin to garner public or political support," ISW stated

"Prigozhin likely criticized the Russian MFA agenda in the UNSC in an effort to portray himself as a capable statesman able to influence foreign affairs and to garner support from the Russian ultranationalist community," the report said

ISW added that "Prigozhin continues to attempt to aggrandize himself by exaggerating Wagner forces’ role in Russian successes in Ukraine and using his prominence in the Russian nationalist information space to criticize the Russian government".

