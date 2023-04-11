All Sections
Eurocontrol forecasts restrictions on flights over Ukraine until 2029

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 07:58
The European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol), in its forecast until 2029, predicts that restrictions on flights in the airspace of Ukraine, Russia, Belarus and Moldova will remain in place.

Source: Eurocontrol's seven-year forecast, as reported by European Pravda

Details: It is noted that the aviation industry continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but the key factors that are slowing down this process are the Russian invasion of Ukraine, restrictions on domestic flights for environmental reasons, shortages of staff at airports, and related protests.

"Restrictions on Ukrainian, Russian, Belarusian and Moldovan airspaces to remain until the end of the forecast horizon (2029)," the document says.

Elsewhere in the document, it is clarified that it is a return to the usual routes of aircraft.

Among the critical factors in how Russia's invasion of Ukraine affects civil aviation, the European Aviation Agency cites the general deterioration of the economic situation, including lower GDP growth forecasts due to disruptions in energy supply chains, high inflation, and a drop in overall confidence.

It is also noted that the aviation industry continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Ukraine completely closed its airspace to civilian aircraft on 24 February 2022. Soon after, the EU and the US closed their skies to Russian aircraft. Russia later retaliated.

Background:
In September, WizzAir moved its commercial plane from Lviv to Poland, which was stuck there at the beginning of the full-scale war. 

In December, two Turkish Airbus A400M military transport aircraft were able to come back home.

