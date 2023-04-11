Ukrainian defenders killed over 179,000 Russian soldiers
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 08:14
Ukrainian defenders killed about 500 invaders and destroyed seven tanks, 10 armoured combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems and a helicopter during 10 April.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 179,320 (+500) military personnel,
- 3,644 (+7) tanks,
- 7,038 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,765 (+15) artillery systems,
- 535 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 282 (+0) air defence systems,
- 307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 293 (+1) helicopters,
- 2,332 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,620 (+13) vehicles and tankers,
- 316 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
