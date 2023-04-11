Ukrainian defenders killed over 179,000 Russian soldiers

Ukrainian defenders killed about 500 invaders and destroyed seven tanks, 10 armoured combat vehicles, 15 artillery systems and a helicopter during 10 April.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 179,320 (+500) military personnel,

3,644 (+7) tanks,

7,038 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,

2,765 (+15) artillery systems,

535 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,

282 (+0) air defence systems,

307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

293 (+1) helicopters,

2,332 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,620 (+13) vehicles and tankers,

316 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

