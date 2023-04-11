All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bulgaria does not plan to give Ukraine MiG-29s free of charge but discusses their replacement

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 08:21
Bulgaria does not plan to give Ukraine MiG-29s free of charge but discusses their replacement

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence has not negotiated the free-of-charge supply of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

Source: Bulgarian news agency BGNES, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bulgaria's Ministry of Defence states that such a decision would lead to a decrease in the country's defence capability, contrary to Bulgaria's Constitution and laws.

However, BGNES noted that in pursuance of a parliamentary decision adopted at the end of 2022, the ministry held successful negotiations on the possibility of implementing the so-called "triangular agreements" to replace available weapon systems with those from allied countries without losing defence capability.

Background: Earlier, the media reported that Bulgaria was likely to sell a large amount of ammunition to Ukraine through intermediaries, which could significantly affect the war’s course.

Bulgaria's Ministry of Defence has announced that it will transfer old ammunition worth almost €175 million to the state-owned VMZ military plant and receive new ammunition in return.

This decision aims to ensure that a considerable amount of old ammunition from the Bulgarian army's warehouses gets to Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, Euractiv found in its investigation that the supply of weapons to Ukraine worth billions of euros from Bulgaria has not stopped, despite official statements by the authorities in Sofia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: