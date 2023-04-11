All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine to decide on counteroffensive at the last moment – Security Council Secretary

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 11 April 2023, 15:56
Ukraine to decide on counteroffensive at the last moment – Security Council Secretary

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will make a decision about the start of the planned counteroffensive at the last moment.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, in  Tagesschau news programme of the German ARD TV-channel, as cited by Ukrinform

Details: "If somebody thinks that we only have one option, they are wrong. Even three options is too little," Danilov explained.

Advertisement:

He stated that Ukraine keeps in touch with its key allies, such as the US, the UK, Germany and Poland but "the information about conducting one or other operation, the quantity of military units involved and the locations of their possible deployment – this information is top secret."

He called into question the statement of the American speaker from CNN that Ukraine has allegedly changed some of its military plans due to Pentagon documents being leaked.

Quote: "I can say that the number of people who know about our plans in our territory is quite limited. And I don’t think that CNN’s source has anything to do with it.

Such information can be found in open sources. Concerning the other information, if it was indeed classified, then the agencies of the US and the UK will know for sure where it is coming from. And why it emerged now."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: