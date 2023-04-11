All Sections
Ukraine to decide on counteroffensive at the last moment – Security Council Secretary

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 11 April 2023, 15:56
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will make a decision about the start of the planned counteroffensive at the last moment.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, in  Tagesschau news programme of the German ARD TV-channel, as cited by Ukrinform

Details: "If somebody thinks that we only have one option, they are wrong. Even three options is too little," Danilov explained.

He stated that Ukraine keeps in touch with its key allies, such as the US, the UK, Germany and Poland but "the information about conducting one or other operation, the quantity of military units involved and the locations of their possible deployment – this information is top secret."

He called into question the statement of the American speaker from CNN that Ukraine has allegedly changed some of its military plans due to Pentagon documents being leaked.

Quote: "I can say that the number of people who know about our plans in our territory is quite limited. And I don’t think that CNN’s source has anything to do with it.

Such information can be found in open sources. Concerning the other information, if it was indeed classified, then the agencies of the US and the UK will know for sure where it is coming from. And why it emerged now."

