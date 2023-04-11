Belarusian Foreign Minister arrives in Hungary to discuss economic cooperation

Sergei Aleinik, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, has arrived in Hungary to take part in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation on Wednesday, 12 April.

Source: European Pravda; Belta, a Belarusian state news agency, with reference to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Details: "A meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation will be held in Budapest on 12 April under the chairmanship of Sergei Aleinik and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó," the statement released by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

Szijjártó visited Russia on Tuesday, 11 April, for talks on energy supplies.

He visited Belarus this past February and remarked at the end of his visit that Hungary and Belarus reached an agreement on developing economic cooperation. The two countries called for achieving peace "as soon as possible".

Background: Belarus has supported Russia since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Hungarian Foreign Minister and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer are the only two top-rank European politicians to have visited Moscow and Minsk since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Nehammer visited Moscow in April 2022.

The European Union has imposed sanctions on Belarus following evidence that the results of the 2020 presidential elections were rigged (Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner of the elections), as well as large-scale repression of the opposition and those who protested against the election results.

