Ramstein-11 date revealed

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 19:19
Ramstein-11 date revealed

The 11th meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine will be held offline on 21 April.

Source: European Pravda; US Air Force in Europe report, quoted by Radio Liberty

Quote: "US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to lead a personal meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany on 21 April 2023," the report says.

It is noted that at the meeting, defence ministers and other high-ranking defence officials will discuss "the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues facing US allies and partners."

As Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said earlier that the air defence systems remain the main priority for the Ukrainian delegation at Ramstein-11.  Supplying Ukraine with armoured military equipment, projectiles for 155-mm heavy artillery and electronic warfare devices will also be discussed.

Reminder: The Ramstein format, which unites more than 50 countries worldwide, was launched with the aim of collective support for Ukraine in order to satisfy the defence needs of the Ukrainian army in conditions of resisting the full-scale Russian invasion.

The previous, 10th meeting of the contact group was held online, following its results, the participants agreed on strengthening the Ukrainian air defence and mechanised troops.

