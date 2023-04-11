All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania sends first group of instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 19:50
Lithuania sends first group of instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

The first group of instructors from an Infantry Brigade of Lithuania's Armed Forces left for Germany to train the Ukrainian military on Tuesday, 11 April.

Source:  press service of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 15 Lithuanian servicemen will take part in a multinational military training program with German and Belgian instructors.

Advertisement:

The training of the Ukrainian military will take place within the framework of the European Union's mission to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

"We are deploying to Germany as a Training Team focused on transferring skills and knowledge to the Ukrainian military. We will dedicate the entire span of the mission to train the troops fighting for the freedom of the country. We hope not only to share knowledge but learn something that we will be able to use in ensuring our own national security," said Captain Tomas Skerstonas, Commander of the Instructors Team with the Lithuanian Infantry Battalion.

The mission will include basic weapons handling skills, marksmanship, medical and engineering training, as well as collective training of units of various levels with a focus on offensive and defensive actions in populated and forested areas.

On 21 March, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began a month-long training course on explosive ordnance disposal organised by Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: