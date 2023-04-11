All Sections
Lithuania sends first group of instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 19:50
Lithuania sends first group of instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

The first group of instructors from an Infantry Brigade of Lithuania's Armed Forces left for Germany to train the Ukrainian military on Tuesday, 11 April.

Source:  press service of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 15 Lithuanian servicemen will take part in a multinational military training program with German and Belgian instructors.

The training of the Ukrainian military will take place within the framework of the European Union's mission to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

"We are deploying to Germany as a Training Team focused on transferring skills and knowledge to the Ukrainian military. We will dedicate the entire span of the mission to train the troops fighting for the freedom of the country. We hope not only to share knowledge but learn something that we will be able to use in ensuring our own national security," said Captain Tomas Skerstonas, Commander of the Instructors Team with the Lithuanian Infantry Battalion.

The mission will include basic weapons handling skills, marksmanship, medical and engineering training, as well as collective training of units of various levels with a focus on offensive and defensive actions in populated and forested areas.

On 21 March, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began a month-long training course on explosive ordnance disposal organised by Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania.

