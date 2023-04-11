All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"They smelled gunpowder": Special Operation Forces instructors improve skills on front lines

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 11 April 2023, 20:11
They smelled gunpowder: Special Operation Forces instructors improve skills on front lines

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces training centre are not only engaged in training recruits but also take an active part in special operations at the front.

Source: video of the SOF press service

Quote: In addition to constant training and a wide range of training of military personnel, the centre's instructors participate in various areas of combat operations. SOF soldiers use their skills and abilities to eliminate the enemy and incorporate this experience into the training program.

"To teach something to people, you need to go through it yourself!", a SOF instructor explains.

Details: Special Operations Forces showed footage filmed on the front line.

The press service of the SOF specified that the second qualification course of the Special Operations Forces is underway since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, SOF constantly conducts other various training programs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
12:09
Ukraine recovers bodies of 82 fallen defenders
All News
Advertisement: