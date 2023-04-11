All Sections
"They smelled gunpowder": Special Operation Forces instructors improve skills on front lines

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 11 April 2023, 20:11
They smelled gunpowder: Special Operation Forces instructors improve skills on front lines

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces training centre are not only engaged in training recruits but also take an active part in special operations at the front.

Source: video of the SOF press service

Quote: In addition to constant training and a wide range of training of military personnel, the centre's instructors participate in various areas of combat operations. SOF soldiers use their skills and abilities to eliminate the enemy and incorporate this experience into the training program.

"To teach something to people, you need to go through it yourself!", a SOF instructor explains.

Details: Special Operations Forces showed footage filmed on the front line.

The press service of the SOF specified that the second qualification course of the Special Operations Forces is underway since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, SOF constantly conducts other various training programs.

