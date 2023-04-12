All Sections
Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile, its warhead hits target in Kazakhstan

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 00:29
Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile, its warhead hits target in Kazakhstan

The Russian Ministry of Defence has test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, its warhead hitting a target at a test site in Kazakhstan.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlets TASS and RIA Novosti with reference to the Russian Defence Ministry 

Details: It was reported that the intercontinental ballistic missile had been launched from the Kapustin Yar test site in Astrakhan Oblast, Russia.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that the purpose of the launch was to test advanced combat equipment for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"This launch made it possible to confirm the accuracy of the design and technical solutions used in the development of new strategic missile systems," the ministry said.

RIA Novosti specified that the training warhead of the missile hit a prospective target at a test site in Kazakhstan.

Later, Russian media published a video of the launch of a Russian ballistic missile.

The video shows the launch of a missile from a test site in the Russian Federation.

