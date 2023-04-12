Ukraine's Defence Forces repel over 70 Russian attacks – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 72 Russian attacks on 4 fronts during 11 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 April

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy delivered 21 air and 1 missile strikes, carried out 33 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in various settlements.

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Yesterday, our defenders repelled 72 enemy attacks in these areas."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Certain units of the territorial troops of the Russian Armed Forces continue to be deployed on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The Russians continue to maintain a military presence in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine and continue to fortify the area with engineering equipment.

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked the settlements of Bleshnia, Kamianska Sloboda, Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast, Volfyne, Katerynivka in Sumy Oblast, and Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Volokhivka, Okhrimivka, Cherniakiv, Komisarove, Budarky and Dovzhanka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Kolodiazne, Kamianka, Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Ridkodub, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, over the past day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka and Spirne. The settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front and are attempting to establish full control over the city of Bakhmut, where the fighting is ongoing. Over the past day, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bohdanivka. The settlements of Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Toretsk and New-York in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The fiercest battles on these fronts are being fought for the city of Marinka. The settlements of Novokalynove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, over the past day, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations but shelled Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians are on the defensive. Over the past day, they fired on over 30 settlements, including Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Novosilka, Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka and Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 13 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment. Ukrainian defenders shot down two Russian Orlan-10 drones.

In addition, Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five clusters of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as two electronic warfare systems.

