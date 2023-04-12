Zelenskyy calls on world leaders to react to video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner of war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has called on world leaders to react to the video in which Russian occupiers cut off the head of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "There is something that no one in the world can ignore. How easily these beasts kill. The world must see this video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner. This is a video of Russia as it is.

What kind of creatures are these? They don’t count other people as being human. Son, brother, husband, someone's child. This is a video of Russia, which is trying to make this the new norm – a habit of destroying life.

This is not an accident, this is not a [one off – ed.] episode. It was like that before, it happened like that in Bucha. Thousands of times. Everyone must react, every [country’s – ed.] leader. And do not expect that it will be forgotten, that time will pass…

No one will understand if leaders do not react. Now we in Ukraine need to act and focus on the front. To help drive the occupiers from our land as much as possible. The main goal is to win."

Background:

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has launched a pre-trial investigation into the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war (PoW). Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, stressed that the security forces would find the monsters who did it.

A video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war was shared on social media on the evening of 11 April. The footage shows a Russian soldier cutting off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, with a knife.

