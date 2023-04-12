All Sections
We will hunt them down: Ukrainian Security Service Head promises to find those who beheaded Ukrainian PoW

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 12 April 2023, 10:43
We will hunt them down: Ukrainian Security Service Head promises to find those who beheaded Ukrainian PoW

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has launched a pre-trial investigation into the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war (PoW). Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU, stressed that the security forces would find the monsters who did it.

Source: SSU

Quote from Maliuk: "We will find these monsters. We will hunt them down wherever they are, whether they are underground or in the afterlife. But they will definitely be punished for what they did."

Details: The Ukrainian agency believes that the Russian occupiers "are displaying their animal nature, as they brutally torture a Ukrainian PoW and cut off his head" in the video, which emerged online on 11 April.

The Security Service has launched a pre-trial investigation into this war crime under Art. 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Previously:  On the evening of 11 April, a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war emerged on social media. The footage shows a Russian soldier cutting off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, using a knife.

