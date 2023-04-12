All Sections
Serbian Defence Ministry denies supplying weapons to Ukraine

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 11:50
Serbian Defence Ministry denies supplying weapons to Ukraine

The Serbian Ministry of Defence has denied information that appeared in the media about the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Source: Euronews.rs citing Miloš Vučević, Serbian Minister of Defence

Vučević noted that Serbia has not sold and will not sell weapons to either the Ukrainian or the Russian side.

Quote: "Someone's goal is obviously to destabilise our country and drag it into a conflict," the Serbian minister said. 

"There is always a possibility that some weapon will magically end up on the territory of the conflict, but this has absolutely nothing to do with Serbia. This is a matter for those countries that do not respect international norms, treaty provisions and business practices," he added. 

Earlier, the media reported that one of the allegedly leaked secret documents claimed that Serbia had agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine or had already sent them. It also states that Serbia has the political will and military capability to provide weapons to Ukraine in the future.

The government of Serbian President Vučić professes neutrality in the war in Ukraine, despite the country's deep historical, economic and cultural ties to Russia.

In March, Moscow said it had asked Belgrade to provide an official explanation for alleged deliveries of military aid.

Arms manufacturer Krusik Corp. from Valevo denied providing rockets or other weapons to Ukraine. Vučić called these accusations "blatant lies".

"We have not sent any weapons or ammunition to Russia or Ukraine," Vučić said during a visit to Qatar on 5 March.

On 10 March, Vučić stated that Serbian-made weapons may have somehow ended up in Ukraine through intermediaries and that Belgrade has no influence on this.

