European Commission reacts to Ukrainian PoW execution video

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 13:26

The European Commission has emphasised that the video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war, if it is proved to be genuine, is further evidence of the Russian Federation's contempt for international law, and said that those involved should not go unpunished.

Source: Nabila Massrali, a spokeswoman for the European Commission, in response to a journalist’s question, reported by European Pravda

Massrali noted that the EU does not yet know whether the video, which first began to spread on Russian Telegram channels, is genuine.

Quote: "If its authenticity is confirmed, it will be further confirmation of the inhuman nature of Russian aggression. The killing of prisoners of war is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention, and it demonstrates once again that Russia completely ignores international law and, in particular, international humanitarian law," she emphasised.

Massrali noted that Russia must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and guarantee the humane treatment of prisoners of war.

"The EU emphasises its readiness to bring to justice all perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes committed in the context of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," she added.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the latest video showing the brutal execution of a Ukrainian captive highlights the need to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council and the UN in general.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that after such occurrences, it is impossible to talk about any dialogue with Russia or Russian athletes competing at the Olympic Games.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence urged citizens not to share the video of the killing of the Ukrainian defender and to refrain from speculating about the identity of the deceased. The Security Service of Ukraine has started a pre-trial investigation, with the head of the Security Service promising to find the killers.

