Ukraine's Defence Ministry calls on people to stop sharing Ukrainian PoW execution video

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 12 April 2023, 13:14
Ukraine's Defence Ministry calls on people to stop sharing Ukrainian PoW execution video

The Ministry of Defence is calling on fellow citizens to stop spreading the video of the execution of a Ukrainian defender by Russian invaders. The Ministry also is asking Ukrainians to refrain from speculating about the identity of the deceased.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Quote: "We are doing everything we can to identify the deceased. It is important for all of us to understand that identifying a person from a video, especially in such circumstances, is an extremely difficult task. Therefore, we ask you to refrain from publicly voicing any theories until official conclusions are reached.

Advertisement:

Please be respectful of the deceased’s loved ones; refrain from any public speculation about the deceased’s identity, even if you are absolutely sure that you have identified him.

We urge people to stop sharing this video and any similar footage. Now that everyone has seen it, prosecutors and the International Court of Justice should look at it."

Details: According to Maliar, within minutes of the execution video emerging, all the appropriate Ukrainian agencies began carefully studying it frame by frame in order to identify the war criminals.

The Deputy Minister added that that was what the Ministry of Defence was working on last night, together with other law enforcement agencies and the security services.

According to Maliar, the Russians want to intimidate Ukrainians: "They want to make us weaker. But all they will get in return is our rage and the total defeat of the occupiers, sentences for murderers, and a tribunal for the aggressor state."

Background: 

  • The Security Service of Ukraine has started a pre-trial investigation into the brutal execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war. The head of the Security Service has promised that the security forces will find the monsters who did this, even if they are under the ground.
  • On the evening of 11 April, a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war was shared on social media. The footage shows a Russian soldier beheading a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on world leaders to respond to the video. 

