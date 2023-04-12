Russians target Dvorichna and Nikopol, six people injured

On Wednesday, 12 April, Russian forces hit Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; six people were injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram, press service of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to preliminary information, a 40-year old man and a 30-year old woman were injured in Dvorichna. Both remain in heavy condition. The doctors are fighting for their lives.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reports that the occupiers have shelled the city of Nikopol. Four local residents were injured in the attack, two of them hospitalised.

Over 13 private homes were damaged, along with outbuildings and a car.

