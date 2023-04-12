All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian General responsible for siege of Azovstal will be tried in absentia in Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 April 2023, 15:48
Russian General responsible for siege of Azovstal will be tried in absentia in Ukraine

An indictment based on the information of the special investigation has been sent to the court within the case of Andrei Mordvichev, Lieutenant General of the Russian army, who gave the order to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Source: Press service of the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk Oblast

Details: As a commander of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces from 24 February to May 2022, Mordvichev led subordinate units during the invasion of Donetsk Oblast.

The officer is accused of committing deliberate actions by prior conspiracy of a group of persons to change the borders of the territory or state border of Ukraine in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other grave consequences, as well as of the conduct of an aggressive war.

The pre-trial investigation established that while inspecting command posts of the army of occupiers in Mariupol, Mangush, Nikolske, Staryi Krym, the villages of Kalchik, Shevchenko, Zhovtneve and Priazovske of the Mariupol district, the Lieutenant General was in charge of military planning, coordination and management of Russian military formations.

Mordvichev also ordered shelling of civilians in Donetsk Oblast and occupation of the region.

The accused participated in a meeting with the heads of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation and developed a plan for the complete capture of besieged Mariupol and the storming of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, where Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen and civilians were blocked in partially destroyed bomb shelters.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In addition, he coordinated the actions of subordinate formations to intensify the assault on the enterprise and the murder of Ukrainian military commanders.

Currently, the Russian is hiding from the investigation; therefore, he is wanted, according to the Prosecutor's Office in Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

  • In March 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Mordvichev was killed in Ukraine, but Russia said that this was not the case.
  • According to the Russian service of the BBC, Mordvichev became known to the general public thanks to Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader. When Kadyrov's troops were ridiculed, called "TikTok troops", the head of Chechnya arrived near Mariupol and hugged General Mordvichev on camera.
  • At the end of September 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had identified the Russian general who ordered the capture of Mariupol and the storming of Azovstal. It turned out to be Mordvichev.
  • He was informed that he was under suspicion under theee articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
  • In February 2023, Russian media reported that Mordvichev was appointed the new commander of the troops of Russia's Central Military District.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: