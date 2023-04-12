All Sections
Ukrainian border guards eliminate Wagner Group fighters hiding in Bakhmut buildings

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 12 April 2023, 16:36
Ukrainian border guards defending the city of Bakhmut repelled a Wagner Group assault on Tuesday, 11 April, killing or injuring 19 Wagner fighters (the Wagner Group is an infamous Russian private military company – ed.).

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Border Guard Service reported that around two dozen Wagner Group fighters attempted to covertly approach the border guards’ positions in Bakhmut and attack them. The border guards spotted the Wagner fighters from an observation point and fired at them.

Retreating, the Wagner fighters hid in a semi-destroyed neighbourhood. The border guards’ manoeuvre allowed them to strike the Wagner Group cluster in one of the buildings.

During the firefight, some of the Wagner Group fighters were killed, and the rest fled.

The State Border Guard Service said that seven Wagner Group fighters were killed and 12 injured.

