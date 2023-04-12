Propagandist Bagirov, who was Putin's confidant in elections, died

Eduard Bagirov, a Russian propagandist and confidant of Vladimir Putin in the 2012 elections, has died.

Source: Radio Liberty Russian service; Telegram channels Varlamov News and Margarita Simonyan

Details: Eduard Bagirov, a blogger in the early to mid-2000s, has died at the age of 48, his friends told Radio Liberty.

Advertisement:

Propagandist Margarita Simonyan confirmed this information.

According to one of the sources of Varlamov News in Bagirov's entourage, he had been in a coma for the last week. It is also reported that "all his organs had failed".

Eduard Bagirov became famous in 2007 after the release of the novel "Gastarbajter". Among his other works are the novels "Lovers" (2008) and "Idealist" (2010). He also wrote scripts for the film "Onegin" and the TV series "Ashes".

In addition to his literary activities, Bagirov was actively involved in politics. He was Putin's confidant in the 2012 elections, and in 2016 he ran for the State Duma from the Patriots of Russia party.

Recently, Bagirov worked for the state-owned Radio Sputnik and was engaged in promoting the pro-Kremlin agenda on Telegram.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!