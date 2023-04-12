All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Propagandist Bagirov, who was Putin's confidant in elections, died

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 18:55
Propagandist Bagirov, who was Putin's confidant in elections, died

Eduard Bagirov, a Russian propagandist and confidant of Vladimir Putin in the 2012 elections, has died.

Source: Radio Liberty Russian service; Telegram channels Varlamov News and Margarita Simonyan

Details: Eduard Bagirov, a blogger in the early to mid-2000s, has died at the age of 48, his friends told Radio Liberty. 

Advertisement:

Propagandist Margarita Simonyan confirmed this information.

According to one of the sources of Varlamov News in Bagirov's entourage, he had been in a coma for the last week. It is also reported that "all his organs had failed".

Eduard Bagirov became famous in 2007 after the release of the novel "Gastarbajter". Among his other works are the novels "Lovers" (2008) and "Idealist" (2010). He also wrote scripts for the film "Onegin" and the TV series "Ashes".

In addition to his literary activities, Bagirov was actively involved in politics. He was Putin's confidant in the 2012 elections, and in 2016 he ran for the State Duma from the Patriots of Russia party.

Recently, Bagirov worked for the state-owned Radio Sputnik and was engaged in promoting the pro-Kremlin agenda on Telegram.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
All News
Advertisement: