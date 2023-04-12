All Sections
US and Latvia confirm presence of their military in Ukraine: they are not involved in war

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 20:59

Representatives of the United States and Latvia confirmed on Wednesday that their troops are in Ukraine and stressed that they are not taking part in the combat actions.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, said that there is a "small military presence" at the US Embassy in Ukraine.

"There is a small US military presence at the embassy in conjunction with the Defence Attachés office to help us work on accountability of the material that is going in and out of Ukraine," he said.

Kirby stressed that those troops "are not fighting on the battlefield". "There has been no change to the president's mandate that there will not be American troops in Ukraine fighting in this war."

The Latvian Defence Ministry, for its part, reported that it had sent soldiers to Ukraine to perform certain support functions, including guarding the Latvian Embassy in Ukraine and cargo, but they were not involved in combat operations.

According to Delfi, the agency emphasised that it did not comment on the information about the leaked US documents as a matter of principle, since "it is obvious that the purpose of this action is to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and their planned counteroffensive".

Earlier, the media reported that one of the Pentagon documents that was leaked to the media allegedly stated that 50 British special forces, as well as 17 Latvian, 15 French, 14 American and one Dutch soldiers were in Ukraine in February and March.

There is no information in the documents about where these people were and what tasks they were performing. Later, the British Defence Ministry warned of a "serious level of inaccuracy" in the leaked, allegedly classified US documents.

