"Hungarians are paying for knife used to cut off Ukrainian soldier’s head" – Zelenskyy's advisor

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 01:58
Economic advisor to the President of Ukraine Oleh Ustenko has said that a number of agreements that strengthen Hungary's energy cooperation with Russia will only prolong the full-scale war and called on the European Union to block them.

Source: Ustenko in a comment to Politico, reports European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy's advisor said that Hungary, through its agreements with Russia, is sponsoring its war in Ukraine, including war crimes.

"If you’ve seen the video where Russians cut the head off a Ukrainian soldier — the Hungarians are paying for the knife. You have to be completely blind not to see what kinds of crimes you are sponsoring. Buying more gas from the Russians means you are giving them more capacity to escalate the war," Ustenko emphasised.

He called on the European Union to "exert all possible pressure" on Budapest to prevent Russia from receiving more cash in exchange for energy supplies for Hungary.

"Hungary is receiving financial support from Brussels, so this is a great tool that might be used immediately. They’re doing it at the expense of everyone. They’re trying to get these comparative advantages because they continue to collaborate with the Kremlin regime," Ustenko stated.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó visited Moscow, where he reached an agreement to increase gas supplies from Russia and renewed another agreement on financing the Paks nuclear power plant.

Szijjártó's trip to the Russian capital sets Budapest's position apart from other European Union countries. Most members of the 27-nation union have distanced themselves from Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and are seeking to wean their countries off Russian fossil fuels.

The Hungarian government has been actively lobbying the EU to lift any sanctions imposed on Russian gas, oil, and nuclear fuel, and has threatened to veto proposed EU actions against Moscow.

Szijjártó is one of the few officials from an EU member country who has met with Russian officials in Moscow since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

