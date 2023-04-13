All Sections
International partners to provide Ukraine with another US$115 billion

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 02:28
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine plans to receive at least US$115 billion in long-term financial assistance from its international partners.

Source: Shmyhal, after participating in a ministerial roundtable in support of Ukraine at the World Bank

Quote: "Mobilising resources for Ukraine's restoration is one of the main topics of [my] working visit to Washington".

"International partners will provide Ukraine with US$115 billion in long-term support.

This will not only ensure our financial stability, but will also send a clear message to Russia that Ukraine's allies will support us for as long as it takes. Until we are completely victorious."

"We are starting the restoration now. In 2023, US$14 billion will be needed for rapid restoration projects.

We are negotiating with partners to raise all the necessary funds this summer. This way, we will be able to fulfil all the tasks in the five priority areas of restoration."

