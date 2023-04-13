Ukraine's defence forces repel 45 Russian assaults and shoot down 2 Russian drones – General Staff report

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 45 Russian assaults and shot down two Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 April

Quote: "Thanks to the courage of each and every [Ukrainian] soldier, 45 enemy attacks were repelled over the course of the past 24 hours."

Details: Over the course of the past day, Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 32 airstrikes. The Russians also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems in further 40 attacks on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and civilian infrastructure in a number of settlements, killing and injuring civilians. Two Russian S-300 missiles hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Sloviansk.

Halahanivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Arkhypivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Mefodivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Khodyne, Bilopillia, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Obody, Kindrativka, Varachyne, Basivka, Zapsillia and Myropillia (Sumy Oblast); and Veterynarne, Lukiantsi, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Zemlianky, Komisarove, Kolodiazne, Novomlynsk and Oskil (Kharkiv Oblast) also came under Russian attack.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka and Oskil (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and shelled Novoselivske, Nevske, Kuzmyne and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations and attempting to establish full control over the city of Bakhmut, where fighting continues. Over the course of the past 24 hours, they conducted unsuccessful offensive operations to the north of Khromove, and near Bohdanivka and Predtechyne. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Novodmytrivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne and Zalizne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Sievierne, Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast). The city of Marinka is the site of the fiercest battles on these fronts. Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sievierne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Nevelske, Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they shelled Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces continued to reinforce their defence lines and positions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They shelled more than 35 civilian settlements, including Olhivske, Chervone, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Kozatske, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Kizomys and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s Air Force conducted six airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and shot down two Russian Orlan-10 UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck four clusters of Russian forces, two ammunition storage points, and one radar.

