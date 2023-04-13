Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and other troops deploy HIMARS to strike Russian jamming station

All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 April 2023, 07:16
Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces have tracked down a Russian Zhitel R-330Zh jamming station, and another defence unit has deployed HIMARS to strike it [Zhitel is Russian for "resident" – ed.].

Source: Special Operations Forces

Quote: "Officers of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and units from the defence forces carried out a number of actions on the Donetsk front, which allowed them to establish the location of a Zhitel R-330Zh automated jamming station. The jamming station was quite far behind the front line.

The coordinates [of the jamming station’s location] were promptly transmitted to a rocket artillery unit, which knows how to do its job very well.

The video captures the moment when a HIMARS M142 rocket hit the jamming station."

Details: The Zhitel R-330Zh jamming station is designed to automatically detect radio signals, establish the direction they are coming from, and analyse them.

Zhitel R-330Zh automated jamming station
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM WIKIPEDIA

Subjects: Donetsk region
