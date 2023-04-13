Russians attack Kherson Oblast, killing and injuring people

Russian forces have fired a total of 185 projectiles on Kherson Oblast over the course of the past day, with one person killed, and two others wounded as a result of these attacks.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy opened fire 46 times, firing a total of 185 projectiles from heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft.

The enemy fired on the city of Kherson 5 times."

Details: The Oblast Military Administration noted that the Russian military targeted the residential blocks of the oblast’s settlements and a plant in the city of Kherson. One person was killed and two were wounded in these attacks.

