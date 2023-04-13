Ukraine's defence forces killed 540 Russian soldiers and destroyed 5 Russian drones on 12 April – General Staff

Ukraine's defence forces killed 540 Russian soldiers on Wednesday, 12 April, and destroyed seven Russian artillery systems and five drones.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 180,590 (+540) military personnel,

3,646 (+0) tanks,

7,053 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,

2,777 (+7) artillery systems,

535 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

283 (+1) air defence systems,

307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

293 (+0) helicopters,

2,339 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,537 (+7) vehicles and tankers,

320 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

