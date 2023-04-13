All Sections
Ukraine's defence forces killed 540 Russian soldiers and destroyed 5 Russian drones on 12 April – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 07:53
Ukraine's defence forces killed 540 Russian soldiers and destroyed 5 Russian drones on 12 April – General Staff

Ukraine's defence forces killed 540 Russian soldiers on Wednesday, 12 April, and destroyed seven Russian artillery systems and five drones. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 180,590 (+540) military personnel,
  • 3,646 (+0) tanks,
  • 7,053 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,777 (+7) artillery systems,
  • 535 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 283 (+1) air defence systems,
  • 307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 293 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,339 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,537 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
  • 320 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement: