Ukraine's defence forces killed 540 Russian soldiers and destroyed 5 Russian drones on 12 April – General Staff
Thursday, 13 April 2023, 07:53
Ukraine's defence forces killed 540 Russian soldiers on Wednesday, 12 April, and destroyed seven Russian artillery systems and five drones.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 180,590 (+540) military personnel,
- 3,646 (+0) tanks,
- 7,053 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,777 (+7) artillery systems,
- 535 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 283 (+1) air defence systems,
- 307 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 293 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,339 (+5) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,537 (+7) vehicles and tankers,
- 320 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
