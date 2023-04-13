All Sections
Formerly pro-Russian MP now only sees Ukraine in NATO and does not believe in existence of "good Russians"

Roman Kravets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 13 April 2023, 09:47
Formerly pro-Russian MP now only sees Ukraine in NATO and does not believe in existence of good Russians

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih military administration, believes that the concept of "good Russians" is merely a device they are using to try and justify the aggressor country’s actions.    

Source: Vilkul in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda"

Details: In an interview, Vilkul said, "I sincerely believed that the model of Finland, Sweden, and Austria was possible for Ukraine."

Quote: "I sincerely believed that it was possible. And, by the way, most of the country believed in it. But after Russia's full-scale armed aggression, everything lost its meaning. I have always understood that Russia is a very dangerous neighbour because the essence of Russia is an empire. And an empire always lives through expansion and absorption.  

Because of this, I believed that the best balance for Ukraine was non-alignment. So yes, I was wrong. Today, this no longer plays any role. Therefore, the only possible option for the future so that our children and grandchildren do not fight is to join the NATO collective security system.

And the division of Russia into 5-6 smaller and less aggressive states would be even better for us."

Details: When asked if there are "good Russians", Vilkul replied, "I donʼt think so."

Quote: "I believe that ‘good Russians’ is a device that partially justifies Russia. ‘Not everyone is bad there, there are good Russians there too.’ I believe that this is a device used to vindicate them. ‘Good Russians’ brought bad Putin to power and they are supporting him. It doesn't work that way. That is, I believe that they do not exist."

