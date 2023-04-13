All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians blame "Ukrainian secret services" for blogger Tatarsky's murder: name of "agent" revealed

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 10:08
Russians blame Ukrainian secret services for blogger Tatarsky's murder: name of agent revealed

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said that the murder of propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky was organised by Ukrainian citizen Yurii Denisov and "the country's secret services."

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: "The organisers of the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg that killed Vladlen Tatarsky were Ukrainian special services and their agents, including Russian oppositionists hiding abroad.

Vladlen Tatarsky's murder was prepared jointly with Daria Trepova by Yurii Denisov, a citizen of Ukraine, who handed her an explosive device through an intermediary delivery service."

Advertisement:

Details: The occupiers claim that Denisov arrived from Kyiv via Latvia to Moscow Oblast in February; there, he collected information about Tatarsky.

The Russians claim that after the terrorist attack on 3 April, Denisov left Russia and transited through Armenia to Türkiye.

The FSB wants to put him on the international wanted list.

The Russians also posted a photo of Denisov's documents, as they accuse him of involvement in the murder. According to the posted photo, the man received his driver's licence in Torez (now Chystiakove), Donetsk Oblast, which has been under occupation since 2014. 

Russian security forces also claim that Trepova committed the attack as a result of "repeated calls by Anti-Corruption Foundation leaders, Volkov and Zhdanov, to subvert the country".

Background:

  • On 2 April, in the centre of the Russian city of St. Petersburg, an explosion occurred in a cafe that previously belonged to the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, killing military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) and injuring 30 other people.
  • Russian security forces detained local resident Daria Trepova on suspicion of murder.
  • Analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War suggested that forces inside Russia could be involved in the assassination of Tatarsky and that this could be a "warning" to Prigozhin.
  • Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee accused Ukrainian special services and supporters of Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of killing Tatarsky.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: