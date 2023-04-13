All Sections
Russians blame "Ukrainian secret services" for blogger Tatarsky's murder: name of "agent" revealed

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 10:08
Russians blame Ukrainian secret services for blogger Tatarsky's murder: name of agent revealed

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said that the murder of propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky was organised by Ukrainian citizen Yurii Denisov and "the country's secret services."

Source: Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: "The organisers of the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg that killed Vladlen Tatarsky were Ukrainian special services and their agents, including Russian oppositionists hiding abroad.

Vladlen Tatarsky's murder was prepared jointly with Daria Trepova by Yurii Denisov, a citizen of Ukraine, who handed her an explosive device through an intermediary delivery service."

Details: The occupiers claim that Denisov arrived from Kyiv via Latvia to Moscow Oblast in February; there, he collected information about Tatarsky.

The Russians claim that after the terrorist attack on 3 April, Denisov left Russia and transited through Armenia to Türkiye.

The FSB wants to put him on the international wanted list.

The Russians also posted a photo of Denisov's documents, as they accuse him of involvement in the murder. According to the posted photo, the man received his driver's licence in Torez (now Chystiakove), Donetsk Oblast, which has been under occupation since 2014. 

Russian security forces also claim that Trepova committed the attack as a result of "repeated calls by Anti-Corruption Foundation leaders, Volkov and Zhdanov, to subvert the country".

Background:

  • On 2 April, in the centre of the Russian city of St. Petersburg, an explosion occurred in a cafe that previously belonged to the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, killing military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) and injuring 30 other people.
  • Russian security forces detained local resident Daria Trepova on suspicion of murder.
  • Analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War suggested that forces inside Russia could be involved in the assassination of Tatarsky and that this could be a "warning" to Prigozhin.
  • Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee accused Ukrainian special services and supporters of Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation of killing Tatarsky.

Advertisement: