Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces posts video of "excellent work" of Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 April 2023, 10:30
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that Ukrainian defence forces destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, in cooperation with the aerial reconnaissance of the 56th Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade, did a great job on the enemy ammunition storage point on the Bakhmut front. Excellent work."

Details: The commander of the Ground Forces also posted a video, in which a Russian storage point is on fire after the strikes.

Advertisement: