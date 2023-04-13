Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces posts video of "excellent work" of Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that Ukrainian defence forces destroyed a Russian ammunition storage point on the Bakhmut front.
Source: Syrskyi on Telegram
Quote: "Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, in cooperation with the aerial reconnaissance of the 56th Separate Mechanised Infantry Brigade, did a great job on the enemy ammunition storage point on the Bakhmut front. Excellent work."
Details: The commander of the Ground Forces also posted a video, in which a Russian storage point is on fire after the strikes.
Сирський показав, як захисники знищили ворожий склад боєкомплекту на Бахмутському напрямку. Відео з Telegram Сирського pic.twitter.com/gQ94QUfEel— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 13, 2023
