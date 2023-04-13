Ukraine's Foreign Minister supports integration of Ukraine's missile defence and air defence systems with those of NATO allies in Black and Baltic Seas

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has supported the idea of integrating Ukraine's missile and air defence with the respective systems of NATO allies in the Black and Baltic Seas.

Source: Kuleba at the Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said that the war in Ukraine has proven that security in the region is indivisible.

"Missiles launched by Russia in Ukraine threaten neighbouring Poland, Romania and Moldova. Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy system have triggered power outages in Moldova," he said.

"We need to solve the common Russian problem together. For example, I support the idea of experts to help integrate Ukraine's air and missile defence systems with those of NATO allies in the Black and Baltic Seas. It also makes sense for Ukraine to be part of the European Defence Initiative, and I recently raised this issue in a conversation with Josep Borrell," the minister said.

He stated that all these steps are important now, but even more so after Ukraine liberates its territories.

"Ukraine's victory will be a victory for all of us. To bring this day closer, we need to have strategic endurance and make principled decisions," Kuleba emphasised.

As reported, Kuleba said that peace would not last if Russia retains control over one part of Ukraine or another, including Crimea.

