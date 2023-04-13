All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister supports integration of Ukraine's missile defence and air defence systems with those of NATO allies in Black and Baltic Seas

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 11:49

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has supported the idea of integrating Ukraine's missile and air defence with the respective systems of NATO allies in the Black and Baltic Seas.

Source: Kuleba at the Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba said that the war in Ukraine has proven that security in the region is indivisible.

"Missiles launched by Russia in Ukraine threaten neighbouring Poland, Romania and Moldova. Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy system have triggered power outages in Moldova," he said.

"We need to solve the common Russian problem together. For example, I support the idea of experts to help integrate Ukraine's air and missile defence systems with those of NATO allies in the Black and Baltic Seas. It also makes sense for Ukraine to be part of the European Defence Initiative, and I recently raised this issue in a conversation with Josep Borrell," the minister said.

He stated that all these steps are important now, but even more so after Ukraine liberates its territories.

"Ukraine's victory will be a victory for all of us. To bring this day closer, we need to have strategic endurance and make principled decisions," Kuleba emphasised.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

As reported, Kuleba said that peace would not last if Russia retains control over one part of Ukraine or another, including Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: