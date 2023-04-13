All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's General Staff says Russia plans to manufacture Kh-50 missiles to renew attacks on Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 April 2023, 12:15
Ukraine's General Staff says Russia plans to manufacture Kh-50 missiles to renew attacks on Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russia is planning to start manufacturing Kh-50 air-to-surface strategic cruise missiles in order to resume attacks on Ukraine in autumn.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a press briefing

Quote: "According to the information available, the Russian Federation is planning to start manufacturing Kh-50 air-to-surface strategic cruise missiles in June of this year, which will allow the Kremlin to resume missile strikes on the territory of our country in autumn.

Advertisement:

Russia has expended at least 50% of its long-range anti-aircraft missile stockpile since February 2022, having used at least 8,000 of these missiles, the majority of which were surface-to-surface missiles.

Given the current levels of production, Russia will not be able to replenish its reserves in the medium term. This potentially undermines Moscow’s ability to defend its strategic interests in the Far East and near its borders with NATO countries."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: