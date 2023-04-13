All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff says Russia plans to manufacture Kh-50 missiles to renew attacks on Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 April 2023, 12:15
Ukraine's General Staff says Russia plans to manufacture Kh-50 missiles to renew attacks on Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russia is planning to start manufacturing Kh-50 air-to-surface strategic cruise missiles in order to resume attacks on Ukraine in autumn.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a press briefing

Quote: "According to the information available, the Russian Federation is planning to start manufacturing Kh-50 air-to-surface strategic cruise missiles in June of this year, which will allow the Kremlin to resume missile strikes on the territory of our country in autumn.

Russia has expended at least 50% of its long-range anti-aircraft missile stockpile since February 2022, having used at least 8,000 of these missiles, the majority of which were surface-to-surface missiles.

Given the current levels of production, Russia will not be able to replenish its reserves in the medium term. This potentially undermines Moscow’s ability to defend its strategic interests in the Far East and near its borders with NATO countries."

Advertisement: