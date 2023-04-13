All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin must be killed – Kryvyi Rih Defence Council Head

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 12:22
Putin must be killed – Kryvyi Rih Defence Council Head

Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be killed.

Source: Vilkul in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: In the spring of 2019, when asked what Vilkul would say to Putin if he met him, he said that he would remind the Russian president of his own words that Russians and Ukrainians were "brotherly nations". Back in 2019, he would have also suggested that Putin restore "normal relations between brotherly nations".

Now Vilkul says he would kill Putin.

Quote from Vilkul: "If I had the opportunity to kill him, I would. There is full-scale aggression going on. Bloody orcs [Russian forces – ed.] are destroying our homes, villages, and cities.

In fact, I believe the end of the war can only be brought closer by the number of coffins that will go from here to Russia."

Details: When asked to be more specific, Vilkul said he would not say anything to Putin. "He must be killed," he said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: