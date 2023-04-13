Putin must be killed – Kryvyi Rih Defence Council Head

Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be killed.

Source: Vilkul in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: In the spring of 2019, when asked what Vilkul would say to Putin if he met him, he said that he would remind the Russian president of his own words that Russians and Ukrainians were "brotherly nations". Back in 2019, he would have also suggested that Putin restore "normal relations between brotherly nations".

Now Vilkul says he would kill Putin.

Quote from Vilkul: "If I had the opportunity to kill him, I would. There is full-scale aggression going on. Bloody orcs [Russian forces – ed.] are destroying our homes, villages, and cities.

In fact, I believe the end of the war can only be brought closer by the number of coffins that will go from here to Russia."

Details: When asked to be more specific, Vilkul said he would not say anything to Putin. "He must be killed," he said.

