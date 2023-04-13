PACE to hold urgent debate with Zelenska on renoval of Ukrainian children to Russia

An urgent debate will be held at the spring plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which will be held in Strasbourg on 24-28 April, concerning, among other things, the forced removal of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.

Source: "European Pravda" referring to the Council of Europe’s press service.

The topic of the debate is "the situation of Ukrainian civilians, including children, forcibly relocated to the Russian Federation or Ukrainian territories under the de facto control of the Russian Federation".

It is reported that Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, will attend the debate in Strasbourg.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) website does not yet have information on the date the debate will occur.

The Assembly will also discuss a report on policy strategies for preventing, preparing and dealing with natural disasters following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, will present her annual performance report for 2022, while Marija Pejčinović Burić, Council of Europe Secretary General, will hold an hour of questions.

Other topics for discussion include the implementation of decisions of the European Court of human rights, the European Convention on Human Rights and national constitutions, youth, and the media, as well as protecting democracy, fairness and the environment in international trade.

Finally, the Assembly will assess how the Partnership for Democracy status is functioning and review San Marino's implementation of its obligations as a member of the Council of Europe.

It should be noted that in March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, who are accused of war crimes related to the illegal deportation and illegal movement of Ukrainian children.

Ukraine will host an international event in April with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where they will talk about forcibly deported Ukrainian children.

