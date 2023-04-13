All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


PACE to hold urgent debate with Zelenska on renoval of Ukrainian children to Russia

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 13:06

An urgent debate will be held at the spring plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which will be held in Strasbourg on 24-28 April, concerning, among other things, the forced removal of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation.

Source: "European Pravda" referring to the Council of Europe’s press service.

The topic of the debate is "the situation of Ukrainian civilians, including children, forcibly relocated to the Russian Federation or Ukrainian territories under the de facto control of the Russian Federation".

Advertisement:

It is reported that Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, will attend the debate in Strasbourg.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) website does not yet have information on the date the debate will occur.

The Assembly will also discuss a report on policy strategies for preventing, preparing and dealing with natural disasters following the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Dunja Mijatović, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, will present her annual performance report for 2022, while Marija Pejčinović Burić, Council of Europe Secretary General, will hold an hour of questions.

Other topics for discussion include the implementation of decisions of the European Court of human rights, the European Convention on Human Rights and national constitutions, youth, and the media, as well as protecting democracy, fairness and the environment in international trade.

Finally, the Assembly will assess how the Partnership for Democracy status is functioning and review San Marino's implementation of its obligations as a member of the Council of Europe.

It should be noted that in March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, who are accused of war crimes related to the illegal deportation and illegal movement of Ukrainian children.

Ukraine will host an international event in April with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where they will talk about forcibly deported Ukrainian children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: