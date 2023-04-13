All Sections
Russian mine explodes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power unit

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 13:32
A Russian mine has exploded near a power unit at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and the Russians have tried to hide it from IAEA experts.

Source: Press service for Energoatom, Ukrainian national power generating company

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are continuing to turn Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military base, laying mines on the perimeter of the plant. And these actions cannot but have consequences.

Sources say that an explosion occurred near the engine room of the fourth power unit. As stated by the nuclear terrorists themselves, one of their mines detonated."

Details: Energoatom reported that the sound of the explosion had been heard by Ukrainian nuclear scientists who are continuing to work at the ZNPP. At the same time, the Russians tried to "calm" the workers and quickly hid their tracks so that the IAEA experts would not see this.

