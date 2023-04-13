All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians and Belarusians are allowed to compete in triathlon

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 15:21
Russians and Belarusians are allowed to compete in triathlon

The World Triathlon has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag.

Source: World Triathlon’s website, Inside The Games

Details: The statement says that the decision was made with the aim of "creating conditions for the participation in competitions of independent neutral athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports, as well as officials from both countries."

The organisation reports that it is in consultation with the International Olympic Committee and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, working towards developing the necessary independent review processes for athletes.

Quote: "The Executive Board reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the ongoing war with Russia, and that the independence of any athlete or official was an absolute condition of their returning to a World Triathlon event."

Background: 

  • Sanctions were introduced at the beginning of March 2022 in accordance with the recommendation of the IOC.
  • Inside the games reports that last year, the president of the Russian Triathlon Federation, Ksenia Shoigu (daughter of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu), said she was in constant contact with the International Triathlon Union, trying to get the ban lifted.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: