Russians and Belarusians are allowed to compete in triathlon

The World Triathlon has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag.

Source: World Triathlon’s website, Inside The Games

Details: The statement says that the decision was made with the aim of "creating conditions for the participation in competitions of independent neutral athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports, as well as officials from both countries."

The organisation reports that it is in consultation with the International Olympic Committee and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations, working towards developing the necessary independent review processes for athletes.

Quote: "The Executive Board reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the ongoing war with Russia, and that the independence of any athlete or official was an absolute condition of their returning to a World Triathlon event."

Background:

Sanctions were introduced at the beginning of March 2022 in accordance with the recommendation of the IOC.

Inside the games reports that last year, the president of the Russian Triathlon Federation, Ksenia Shoigu (daughter of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu), said she was in constant contact with the International Triathlon Union, trying to get the ban lifted.

