Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief meets chief of staff of Armed Forces of France

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 13 April 2023, 17:15
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief meets chief of staff of Armed Forces of France

General Thierry Burkhard, Chief of Staff of the French Army, arrived in Ukraine and met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "I was glad to meet General Thierry Burkhard, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, during his first visit to Ukraine. This is a clear gesture of support for the Ukrainian army from our French colleagues in the war against the aggressor."

Details: Zaluzhnyi reported that he has had meaningful negotiations with Burkhard and informed him about the situation on the front.

Within the course of the negotiations Zaluzhnyi also explained in detail the Ukraine’s need for artillery shells and other projectiles, air defence systems and the F-16 fighters.

The two sides agreed to cooperate further and keep in touch. Zaluzhnyi stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to share their experience with the French Armed Forces.

Advertisement: