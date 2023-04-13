All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief meets chief of staff of Armed Forces of France

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 13 April 2023, 17:15
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief meets chief of staff of Armed Forces of France

General Thierry Burkhard, Chief of Staff of the French Army, arrived in Ukraine and met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "I was glad to meet General Thierry Burkhard, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, during his first visit to Ukraine. This is a clear gesture of support for the Ukrainian army from our French colleagues in the war against the aggressor."

Details: Zaluzhnyi reported that he has had meaningful negotiations with Burkhard and informed him about the situation on the front.

Within the course of the negotiations Zaluzhnyi also explained in detail the Ukraine’s need for artillery shells and other projectiles, air defence systems and the F-16 fighters.

The two sides agreed to cooperate further and keep in touch. Zaluzhnyi stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to share their experience with the French Armed Forces.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: