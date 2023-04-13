Zelenskyy established Military Industrial Complex day and mentions Ukraine's missile that sank Moskva flagship

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree establishing 13 April as the day of employees of the military industrial complex.

Quote: "Today is an important day for us. On 13 April 2022, a Ukrainian missile helped restore order in the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea. Thanks to our Neptune [subsonic anti-ship cruise missile – ed], the enemy flagship [Moskva - ed.] went exactly where it belonged, like everyone else other Russian warships".

Details: According to the president, that is why 13 April will be celebrated every year as the professional day of all workers of the military industrial complex of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy recalled that there are currently many successful examples of the use of domestic weapons, equipment, and projectiles – everything that is produced in Ukraine or jointly with our state.

"We must know our strength and respect our potential and all those who provide it every day," he said.

