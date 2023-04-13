All Sections
Zelenskyy established Military Industrial Complex day and mentions Ukraine's missile that sank Moskva flagship

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 13 April 2023, 17:47
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree establishing 13 April as the day of employees of the military industrial complex. 

Source: president's press office

Quote: "Today is an important day for us. On 13 April 2022, a Ukrainian missile helped restore order in the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea. Thanks to our Neptune [subsonic anti-ship cruise missile – ed], the enemy flagship [Moskva - ed.] went exactly where it belonged, like everyone else other Russian warships".

Details: According to the president, that is why 13 April will be celebrated every year as the professional day of all workers of the military industrial complex of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy recalled that there are currently many successful examples of the use of domestic weapons, equipment, and projectiles – everything that is produced in Ukraine or jointly with our state.

"We must know our strength and  respect our potential and all those who provide it every day," he said.

Read more: Sinking the Moskva: previously undisclosed details. How the Ukrainian Neptune destroyed the flagship of the Russian fleet

