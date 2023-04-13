All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces hit two command posts; hottest spots in Marinka and Bakhmut – General Staff report

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 April 2023, 18:36
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit two Russian command posts, a radar station and an electronic warfare station over the past day. The fiercest fighting is currently happening for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 April 

Details: Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force has delivered three strikes on clusters of occupiers’ personnel and military equipment. Units of missile troops and artillery hit two command posts, two areas where Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as a radar station and an electronic warfare station.

Over 20 Russian attacks have been repelled over the course of the day, thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ukraine’s defence forces, as well as the personal courage of each defender. 

Russian forces continue to focus their efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.  The fiercest fighting is currently happening for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka.

During the day, the Russians carried out 11 airstrikes and fired about 20 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. There are wounded among the civilian population.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.  

Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Studenok, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinity of Bilohorivka over the day.  Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian troops continue to conduct offensive actions. Fierce fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. The occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Predtechyne. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Novodmytrivka, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous Russian assaults near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast over the course of the day. At the same time, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under Russian fire. 

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions. They fired at the settlements of Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians continued to carry out defensive operations.  During the day, they fired at settlements near the military contact line, including Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Stepanivka, Antonivka and the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast. 

In some settlements in the Troitske district of Luhansk Oblast, the Russian occupiers are strengthening the counter-intelligence regime due to fears of information leaks regarding the location of their units. The number of patrols has increased.  Mobile phones are being taken away from people during house-to-house searches. A ban on leaving settlements has been introduced. 

