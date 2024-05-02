Head of Odesa Oblast reports on aftermath of Russian missile attack on Odesa – photos

Aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Odesa on 1 May. Photo: Kiper on Telegram

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, has said that the number of people injured in the Russian attack on Odesa yesterday evening (1 May) is 14, adding that the fire is still being extinguished and posting photos of the aftermath of the missile attack.

Source: Kiper on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, was damaged. The fire is being extinguished. There are broken windows in the surrounding buildings."

Details: Kiper noted that 14 people were injured, and one man was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.

Quote: "Law enforcement officers are recording another Russian crime against civilians."

Background: Russian forces attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles late in the evening on 1 May, with 13 people reported injured.

