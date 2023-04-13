All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses "interesting things" with NATO Deputy Secretary General regarding Vilnius summit

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 19:23
Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses interesting things with NATO Deputy Secretary General regarding Vilnius summit

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has discussed "some interesting things" with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană regarding Ukraine's preparations for the summit in Vilnius.

Source: Reznikov announced this on the sidelines of the First Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest, quoted by Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "We also discussed some interesting things regarding the preparation of Ukraine for the summit in Vilnius, which we are waiting for. We outlined a work plan and agreed that my next meeting with Mr Jens Stoltenberg (NATO Secretary General) will take place soon on the sidelines of Ramstein," Reznikov commented to Geoană on the meeting in Bucharest.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: