Ukraine's Defence Minister discusses "interesting things" with NATO Deputy Secretary General regarding Vilnius summit

Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, has discussed "some interesting things" with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană regarding Ukraine's preparations for the summit in Vilnius.

Source: Reznikov announced this on the sidelines of the First Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest, quoted by Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda.

Quote: "We also discussed some interesting things regarding the preparation of Ukraine for the summit in Vilnius, which we are waiting for. We outlined a work plan and agreed that my next meeting with Mr Jens Stoltenberg (NATO Secretary General) will take place soon on the sidelines of Ramstein," Reznikov commented to Geoană on the meeting in Bucharest.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!











