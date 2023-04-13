All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Crimea must be liberated for shipping safety, and it will be – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 19:24
Crimea must be liberated for shipping safety, and it will be – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov has emphasised the need to liberate the Crimean peninsula to ensure complete safety and freedom for shipping in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov at the Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimean Platform in Bucharest on Thursday, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "To ensure 100% safety and freedom of the shipping industry in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Crimea must be liberated. And it will be liberated. Crimea will return to the Ukrainian family, as it was in 1991. Crimea is Ukrainian."

Advertisement:

Details: The Minister has assured that Ukraine will do everything necessary to liberate Crimea.

He has also stressed the importance of freedom for shipping in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, which leads to "food security" for the world and economic security for Ukraine.

Among other things, Reznikov has reported on meetings with representatives of Romania's military-industrial complex, which "produces some interesting things that Ukraine needs".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: