Crimea must be liberated for shipping safety, and it will be – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ukraine's Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov has emphasised the need to liberate the Crimean peninsula to ensure complete safety and freedom for shipping in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov at the Black Sea Security Conference of the International Crimean Platform in Bucharest on Thursday, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "To ensure 100% safety and freedom of the shipping industry in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Crimea must be liberated. And it will be liberated. Crimea will return to the Ukrainian family, as it was in 1991. Crimea is Ukrainian."

Details: The Minister has assured that Ukraine will do everything necessary to liberate Crimea.

He has also stressed the importance of freedom for shipping in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, which leads to "food security" for the world and economic security for Ukraine.

Among other things, Reznikov has reported on meetings with representatives of Romania's military-industrial complex, which "produces some interesting things that Ukraine needs".

