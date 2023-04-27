Russian losses lead to lack of personnel to control occupied territories

The Russian National Guard cannot establish full control over all the occupied territories of Ukraine due to the lack of military personnel.

Source: Radio Liberty citing leaked classified document of US Defence Ministry

Quote: "From the document dated at the end of February 2023, it follows that in August 2022 there were at least 27,500 soldiers of the National Guard of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory. Since then, as stated in the document, these troops have suffered significant losses."

Details: The message emphasises that the Russian National Guard has taken on numerous additional tasks to maintain the captured territories behind the front line, which has further aggravated the lack of personnel.

In August, Viktor Zolotov, Director of the National Guard of Russia, reported to Vladimir Putin that his troops "ensure security and law and order in Russian-controlled settlements, fight against saboteurs and protect particularly important targets."

At the same time, there are regular attacks on the Russian military, officials, and collaborators in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, units of the riot police, which were part of the Russian Guard, who were meant to help maintain order in the occupied territories of Ukraine, suffered significant losses near the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Background: On 9 April, UK Defence Intelligence said in its report that the Kremlin is trying to present the situation in the annexed territories of Ukraine as being normalised, despite active hostilities. In reality, much of the area remains an active combat zone, subject to attacks from the resistance, and with extremely limited access to basic services for many citizens.

