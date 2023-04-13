All Sections
Poland supports provision of security guarantees to Ukraine at NATO summit

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 22:08
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki confirmed Warsaw's support for Ukraine's plan to join the North Atlantic Alliance, which would include certain security guarantees, at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Source: Morawiecki during his speech at the Atlantic Council in Washington, quoted by TVN24, as European Pravda reports

Details: According to the Polish Prime Minister, Ukraine "proved that it belongs to the free world, and wants to protect our values: freedom, sovereignty and solidarity", and therefore it should get a direct path to joining NATO, which would include security guarantees.

"The NATO summit in Vilnius is the best place for this. I hope that it will happen, although it will not be easy," said the head of the Polish government.

Morawiecki separately emphasised the need for decisive support for Ukraine to confront Russia, in particular with weapons, which are necessary for the future Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"I think this is one of the most important issues; I have serious concerns that public opinion in Western Europe, maybe in the US, is getting tired. I see this fatigue everywhere, especially in Western Europe," he said.

The Polish Prime Minister added that the situation in Russia is different: public opinion supports Putin and his actions, "just as German public opinion supported Hitler's actions in the 1930s".

"Therefore, we should not count on major revolutionary changes in Russia, while Putin is counting on such changes in the West. This is what causes my serious concern," Morawiecki said.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Ukraine would not agree to alternative proposals that could replace NATO membership.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, announced that the issue of providing Ukraine with the Action Plan for NATO membership is no longer on the agenda. According to him, Ukraine has submitted an application for membership and is waiting for decisions at the summit in Vilnius that will bring Ukraine closer to NATO membership.

