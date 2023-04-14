Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Ukraine’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has banned national teams from competing in tournaments where Russian and Belarusian athletes will be present.

Source: Order of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

Details: The document has been signed by Matvii Bidnyi, Deputy Minister of Ukraine’s Youth and Sports.

There are 5 points in the order.

To prohibit the official delegations of the national sport teams of Ukraine from Olympic, non-Olympic sports and sports for people with disabilities (hereinafter – the official delegations) from participating in international sports competitions, in which athletes from the Russian Federation and/or the Republic of Belarus participate. The Departments of Olympic Sports, Physical Culture and Non-Olympic Sports, the Ukrainian Centre for Physical Culture and Sports for the Disabled Invasport shall ensure the withdrawal of official delegations from their business trips if athletes from the Russian Federation and/or the Republic of Belarus are participating in the respective competitions. If the facts specified in paragraph 2 of this decree are discovered, the persons responsible for sending the respective official delegations must ensure the return of the participants of these official delegations to the territory of Ukraine or to the places from which they were sent. To recommend that all-Ukrainian sports federations monitor possible participation of athletes from the Russian Federation and/or the Republic of Belarus in international sports competitions and promptly inform the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the event of such facts taking place. To the heads of independent structural divisions of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, whose powers include coordination of the development of the relevant sport:

To constantly monitor the participation of representatives of all-Ukrainian sports federations with national status, including athletes representing these federations, in international sports competitions in which athletes from the Russian Federation and/or the Republic of Belarus are taking part;

If the facts specified in paragraph 2 of this order are discovered, the appropriate documents granting the sports federation national status should be submitted to the Commission so that it can be deprived of such status.

Background: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended that international sports federations allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in tournaments as neutral teams, but it has also postponed its response concerning their participation in the Olympics.

