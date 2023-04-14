Russians try to speed up forced passportisation

Russian authorities are forcing the residents of Kherson Oblast to re-register vehicles according to Russian requirements, and the migration service of the aggressor country is working without days off in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian Federation continues to impose so-called passportisation of Ukrainian citizens."

Details: According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers are forcing people to re-register their vehicles according to Russian regulations in certain settlements of the Kakhovka district in Kherson Oblast, for which the owners need to have Russian passports.

In addition, the General Staff reported that the issuance of Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast has been especially intensified.

It is known that departments of the Russian Federal Migration Service are working without any days off.

"Priority is given to civil servants and servicemen of the 1st Army Corps," the report said.

