All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians try to speed up forced passportisation

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 14 April 2023, 07:12
Russians try to speed up forced passportisation

Russian authorities are forcing the residents of Kherson Oblast to re-register vehicles according to Russian requirements, and the migration service of the aggressor country is working without days off in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Russian Federation continues to impose so-called passportisation of Ukrainian citizens."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers are forcing people to re-register their vehicles according to Russian regulations in certain settlements of the Kakhovka district in Kherson Oblast, for which the owners need to have Russian passports.

In addition, the General Staff reported that the issuance of Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast has been especially intensified.

It is known that departments of the Russian Federal Migration Service are working without any days off.

"Priority is given to civil servants and servicemen of the 1st Army Corps," the report said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
Donetsk region
Russian forces kill two residents of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts overnight
Helicopter crash near Kramatorsk: investigation launched
Invaders shell Sloviansk and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding another
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: