Explosion near rail depot in Melitopol, where occupiers' equipment parked

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 April 2023, 08:47
An explosion has rocked temporarily occupied Melitopol near the rail depot on the morning of 14 April, where the occupiers had been stockpiling their equipment and where they had set up a repair base.

Source: Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on the national 24/7 newscast; collaborator Vladimir Rogov on Telegram  

Quote: "The morning started very badly for the enemy, when a super-powerful explosion rocked the city, which was heard even in the surrounding villages. This explosion was near the railway and the rail depot. All details will be reported later. But the enemy is concentrating its equipment and ammunition there. And it has set up a repair base at the depot site, which has already suffered from explosions, but has not yet been completely destroyed."

Details: The mayor also said that gunfire and explosions were heard near Melitopol airport the day before at around 21:00. Fedorov suggested that this was most likely due to the fact that the occupiers were arguing with each other.

Collaborator Rogov also reported that there was an explosion in Melitopol in the morning. At the same time, the collaborator claims that it was a gas cylinder that exploded in one of the garages at 58 Radyshcheva Street.

According to Rogov, the owner of the house was injured.

