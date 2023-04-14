All Sections
Russia puts Pacific Fleet on high alert

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:22
Russia has begun a surprise inspection of its Pacific Fleet and is putting it on the highest combat alert.

Source: Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, quoting Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

Details: Shoigu said that "the entire Pacific Fleet has been alerted and put on high alert." This is being done ostensibly in order to assess the state and increase the readiness of military administration bodies, troops and forces to carry out their assignment tasks.

Quote: "During the event, the Pacific Fleet will have to repel massive missile and air strikes, conduct exercises to search and destroy submarines, perform torpedo launches, artillery firing and missile launches while engaging surface action groups and land targets of a simulated enemy."

Background: 

As early as August 2022, UK Intelligence reported that Russia's Black Sea Fleet was pinned down in Crimea and had no effective control over the sea.

